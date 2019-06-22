Lisa Kurcz Barclay, Ph.D. Charleston - Lisa Kurcz Barclay, Ph.D., 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of James Ralph Barclay, entered into eternal rest Monday, May 27, 2019. Pending further arrangements from the family, Her Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 28th in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street at 1:00 p.m. with entombment in Magnolia Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends on Friday at Dockside Club Room for a memorial reception from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Lisa was born June 18, 1932 in Vienna, Austria, daughter of the late Rudolf Kurcz and Maria Rixner Kurcz. She attended the University of Michigan where she met her loving husband Jim. She received both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees at the University of Michigan and then continued with an advanced degree from Stanford University. She continued her career at the University of Kentucky as an associate professor where she taught for 22 years. She published many articles and authored one book on "Infant and Early Child Development" which was universally used as an educational text throughout the country. Upon retirement, she and her husband relocated to Charleston, a community they proudly called home for the past 28 years. Her later years found her active with several organizations, Creative Center for Retirement (CCR) as well as Dining for Women. Recently, she was a contributor of some delicious Viennese Recipes for the Post and Courier. Lisa is survived by her younger sister, Edith Jayne of York, England, daughter, Anne Barclay Filler (Larry) of Windham, NH; three sons: Robert Barclay (Deborah) of Fernandina Beach, FL; Gregory Barclay (Sally) of Wilmington, DE and Christopher Barclay (Alyson) of St. Louis, MO; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two nephews. Local Memorials may be made to Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or alternatively in recognition of Lisa's dedication to advancement of education, an endowed scholarship fund. The "Lisa K Barclay Family Studies Scholarship in Human Environmental Sciences" has been established. Gifts /donations to this fund may be mailed to: University of Kentucky, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Office of Philanthropy and Alumni, c/o Tressa Neal, 1451 University Drive, Lexington, KY 40522. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary