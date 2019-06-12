Marie Van Allen Vaughn Moncks Corner - Marie Van Allen Vaughn, 82, of Moncks Corner, first married to the late Donald L. Mahieu, Sr., wife of Jerry Vaughn, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Marie was born December 9, 1936 at Mt. Holly in Berkeley County, a daughter of the late Maurice Van Allen and Marie Florie Burbage Van Allen. A member of Cordesville First Baptist Church, Marie had been a teacher's assistant at Berkeley Elementary School for 13 years. She also worked as a 911 dispatcher for the town of Moncks Corner and later retired as a dispatcher from Berkeley County. Marie was the author of a book entitled "Memory Lane" written for her family about her childhood and growing up with her siblings on Gippy and Bonneau Ferry Plantations. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons- Donald L. Mahieu, Jr. and his wife, Peggy of Dallas, Ga.; Nick M. Mahieu of Cordesville; two grandchildren- Ashlee Mahieu and Joshua Mahieu; a brother- Nick Van Allen and his wife, Patsy, of Cordesville; sister- Angela V. French and her husband, Noah, of Moncks Corner; she was predeceased by two brothers- Shasie E. Van Allen and John Van Allen. A memorial service will be held at Cordesville First Baptist Church, Saturday June 15, 2019 at 12 noon. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 o'clock until the hour of service. Memorials may be made to , 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 13, 2019