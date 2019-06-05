Peyton Welbourne Bradham CHARLESTON - Peyton Welbourne Bradham was born in Sumter, SC, the youngest of five children, and the son of Mabel and Riley Bradham. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he enlisted in the US Air Force as a jet fighter pilot. During this time, he was stationed in Nagoya, Japan, and achieved the rank of Captain. He flew the F-86 Sabre, and later the F-104 Starfighter, which was the first aircraft to hold the world record for altitude and speed simultaneously. It could exceed a speed of Mach 2 (1535 miles per/hr.). After leaving the USAF, he would go on to have a highly successful career in real estate, and completed all of the certifications in that field. He was a man who embraced honesty, faith in God, and was probably best known for his ever present optimism. He never let the circumstances of life define him. His confidence in himself and enthusiasm toward life, never wavered. In addition to serving God and country, he loved his family and was an ideal father. He is survived by his three children, Peyton L. Bradham, Beverly J. Bradham-Santos, Susan B. Bradham, and granddaughter August Bradham. Godspeed Capt. Bradham. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 6, 2019