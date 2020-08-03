1/
Stephanie Fulkerson
1960 - 2020
Stephanie Fulkerson Dorchester, SC - Stephanie Leigh Fulkerson, 60, wife of the late of Michael H. Fulkerson, of Dorchester, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Stephanie was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on February 13, 1960. She was the daughter of John Paul and Patsy Ann Singleton. Stephanie was an avid horsewoman. She bred several National Champion Arabian Horses along with winning many National and Regional accolades in the Arabian Horse Show Circuit. She enjoyed this hobby with her daughter, Rebecca and mother Patsy Singleton. She also worked with her family for years at her mother and father's family business, Summit Rubber Company that opened in 1983. Her favorite pastimes were being around her horses, her dogs, and her family. Stephanie is survived by her mother, Patsy Singleton; her son James Ryan Fulkerson (Christie); her daughter, Rebecca Fulkerson West (Kenneth Sean); her grandson, Coleman Michael Fulkerson; granddaughter, Catherine Fulkerson; her brother, John Paul Singleton Jr. (Margaret Brooks), her niece, Jordan Brooks Tirico (Mark Tirico), nephew, John Paul Singleton, III. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Fulkerson and her father John Singleton. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Angel Heart Farms, Nashville TN. or the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North. North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
