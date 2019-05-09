Steven Guy Payne VIRGINIA BEACH, VA -The relatives and friends of Steven Guy Payne are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Saturday, May 11, 2019 2:00 - 4:00 at 1615 Dennis Blvd, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Mr Payne, 61, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 after injuries from tragic car accident. Born in Charleston, SC to the late Marion Guy Payne and late Pearlie Lewis Payne, he is survived by his loving wife, Marie Vowell Payne, a daughter, Pamella Payne Dawson (Lewis), a son, Marion Guy Payne, II (April), and two beautiful grandchildren, Kai & Sophia; Sisters, Brenda Gail Wheatley (Chuck), Eileen DeWeese Bessinger, Shirley Ann Entwistle, Cynthia Meekins, Marian Buchans, Neices and nephews - Robbie Bessinger, Stephanie Lea, Melissa Little and Derrick Wheatley, along with several special uncles, aunts and cousins he loved dearly. As Steve found his final employment with USUI International, Virginia Beach, he never was far from a garage, working and fixing things that others said could not be fixed. His talent and skills will be greatly missed. For all who knew Steve, he was always full of quick wit and humor with a funny phrase to keep everyone laughing. He never knew a stranger. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019