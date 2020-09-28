Sven Wallace "Joe" Johansson Goose Creek - Sven Wallace "Joe" Johansson, 82, of Goose Creek, SC, husband of Sandra B. Johansson, entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 27, 2020. His memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Joe was born November 5, 1937 in Atlanta, GA, son of the late Sven Alec Johansson and the late Elphe Hoppe Johansson. He was a U.S. Air Force Korean war veteran and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Joe served as an Elder at Calvary Lutheran Church and volunteered with the Charleston County Jail Ministry. He is survived by his wife, Sandra B. Johansson of Goose Creek, SC; two sons, Darryl Mullen of Kalamazoo MI and Zachary Mullen (Marie) of Calhan, CO; three daughters: Jerri McClellan and Cynthia Pelicci (Edward Scott) all of Charleston, SC and Christine Robertson of Oshkosh, WI; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Bobby Johansson; and his sister, Joan Johansson Bright. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Summerville Community Hospice, 374 Myers Rd, Summerville, SC 29486. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston