Thomas "Dennis" Simpson
Thomas "Dennis" Simpson Summerville - Thomas Dennis Simpson, 84, of Summerville, SC, passed away July 3, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late G.T. (Tom) and Lillian Royster Simpson. He was a graduate of Welcome High School. He moved to Charleston in his 30s, calling the Lowcountry his home for over 50 years. Dennis worked in the hardware business for many years throughout South Carolina and retired with Warren Fasteners. He had a meticulous work ethic and hobbies that included his love for working with tools and woodcraft. He was an avid dancer and a member of the Charleston and Summerville shag clubs. He loved his family and friends and his heart was in the Lowcountry. Dennis was assured he would spend eternity with his Savior and loved ones. He is survived by his sister, Linda Simpson Brewton; niece, Kristie Buxton (John) of Mt. Pleasant; and Ginger Brewton, of Charleston; as well as a great-niece and nephews. The family would like to thank the many caretakers of Roper Hospice and the Roper Hospice Cottage for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Condolences may be made to the family via www.TriCountyCremationCenter.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
