1/1
Virginia Mae Singleton Boyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Mae Singleton Boyd MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Ms. Virginia Mae Singleton Boyd, those of her late husband, Clyde M. Boyd, brothers, Richard A. Singleton, Jr. (Orseanith) and Robert Singleton (Novella), nieces, nephews, are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Friday October 23, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Oceanview Cemetery. Masks are mandatory and encouraged. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhalIsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME, 440 Venning Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oceanview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-4252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved