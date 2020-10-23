Virginia Mae Singleton Boyd MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Ms. Virginia Mae Singleton Boyd, those of her late husband, Clyde M. Boyd, brothers, Richard A. Singleton, Jr. (Orseanith) and Robert Singleton (Novella), nieces, nephews, are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Friday October 23, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Oceanview Cemetery. Masks are mandatory and encouraged. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhalIsfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME, 440 Venning Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston