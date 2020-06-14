Willie Mae Wilder JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Willie Mae Wilder are invited to attend her Graveside services on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 am in Stempoint Memorial Cemetery, 1633 Terns Nest Rd., James Island, SC. Visitation will be held Monday from 4-7pm at the mortuary. Mrs. Wilder leaves to cherish her memories her children, Sheila Wilder Smith, April Wilder and Megan Wilder (Richard Singleton); sister, Mrs. Elnora Sumtner; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.