Argene Lee Morgan Jackson, 84, passed away on March 22, 2020. She was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Lee Morgan on June 25, 1935 in Stanley County, NC.



Argene, lovingly called "Nene" by her grandchildren, had a contagious smile that emphasized her natural beauty and the most pleasant personality. "You're so pretty" or "You're so nice" were phrases often heard from Argene.



Growing up in Stanfield, NC, she went on to graduate from Wingate College where she met her husband, played on the women's basketball team, represented the homecoming court, and was elected as the Carousel Princess. Her career was spent in the personnel department at Duff Norton where she retired after more than 20 years. Argene found happiness in cooking holiday meals, enjoying time with family, loving her pets, and visiting her vacation home on the coast.



Argene is survived by her husband, John R. Jackson; daughter Pamela Jackson Pruett and her husband Larry; grandchildren, Lauren Pruett Strickler, John Derrick Pruett, and Joseph Lee Pruett; great granddaughters, Olivia Morgan Strickler and Amelia Gray Strickler; niece, Lanna Thomas and her husband Clonnie "Jr."; and several great nieces and nephews. Argene is preceded in death by her sisters Hallie M. Furr and Anne M. Morgan.



Due to current social health concerns, the burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Veterans Disability Association.



