Barbara Collier
October 19, 1933 - November 8, 2020
Statesville, North Carolina - Barbara Stone Collier passed away on November 8, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born in Bethesda, Maryland on October 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Buford A. and Purnia F. Stone.
Barbara attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduating in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. While in college, she was crowned Miss Chapel Hill and was first runner up in the Miss North Carolina pageant. Barbara claimed she would have won had she had a talent! Most importantly while at Carolina, she met the love of her life Bob Collier. College friends lovingly called Barbara 'Stone' and Bob 'Rock'. Soon after graduation, they were married on September 4, 1955. While Bob was finishing law school, Barbara worked at the UNC School of Public Health supporting the growing family.
A very proud Mom and 'Nana', Barbara's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were especially loved. She had many circles of friends in Statesville, Blowing Rock, Chapel Hill and Wrightsville Beach. An avid reader, lover of card games, needlepoint and a wonderful cook Barbara enjoyed sharing her life with family and friends. She had a special fondness for all animals in particular giraffes and dogs. Her collection of giraffe memorabilia is immense and brought her much pleasure. There was never a dog she didn't love and invite onto her lap. Boston Terriers were her favorite with special family memories of Mugsy and Bella. Barbara was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church in Statesville for over 60 years.
Preceded in death by her beloved son Christopher McLauchlin Collier, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 65 years, Judge Robert A. Collier, Jr., sons, Robert Alvis Collier, III (Robb), and wife Julia Wilson, James Buford Collier (Burr); daughters, Paige Collier Wiseman, and husband Frank, Anne Randall Collier Hollifield, and husband Kevin, Elizabeth Stone Collier Pendleton, and husband Sterling; grandchildren, Robert Alvis Collier, IV (Rock), Bristol Marie Collier, William McLauchlin Wiseman (Will), and wife Jessica, Robert Collier Wiseman, Randall Wiseman Carty and husband Clint, Lauren Hollifield Beach and husband Lemuel, Mary Kate Hollifield, Abigail Ross Hollifield, Lauchlin Cabot Pendleton (Lauch), Stone Montgomery Pendleton, and great grandchildren Parker Nora Carty and Collier Lloyd Carty. The Collier family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers Monique Bonner, Twana McClelland and Meghan Shoemaker. Barbara was blessed to be at home and cared for with such love.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the Collier family requests contributions to the Chris Collier Scholarship Fund at the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, 1001 Cochran Street, Statesville, NC 28677, Lake Norman Humane (formerly Friends of the Animals), 2106 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, NC 28117, or to the charity of the donor's choice
