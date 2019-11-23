Bruce Michael Bunder CHARLOTTE - Bruce Michael Bunder, age 67, succumbed to acute myeloid leukemia on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. Born in Elmhurst, IL to parents Faye and John, many of his formative years were spent in Avondale Estates, Georgia. After a stint in the Georgia Air National Guard, Bruce settled in the Charlotte area. He spent most of his adult career working for Aviation Metals. In his spare time, he enjoyed Braves baseball, Georgia football, bird-watching, listening to a wide variety of music and savoring a good glass of scotch. As an avid history enthusiast, he was frequently immersed in the latest historical documentaries and books. He is survived by his wife Terri, daughter Shannon Taylor (Daniel) and two step-children Laura Brubaker (David) and Reuben Hannon (Jennifer). He is also survived by his mother Faye Christy Bunder, brothers Bob Bunder (Lynn) and Jack Bunder (Judy) and three grandchildren, Madison and Savannah Taylor and Beckett Hannon, who are all the apple of his eye! A service to honor Bruce's life will be held Sunday, November 24, at 2pm at the chapel at Forest Lawn West Funeral Home, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children Hospital or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 23, 2019