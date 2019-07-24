Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Hilliard "Charlie" Greene. View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 700 South New Hope Road Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-865-3451 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McLean Funeral Directors 700 South New Hope Road Gastonia , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Charlie" Hilliard Greene, 85, of Gastonia passed away July 22, 2019. He was born June 21, 1934 in Jackson County, a son of the late Cardness Hilliard Greene and Lillian Mabel Sutton Greene. Charles was a Mars Hill College graduate and attended Western Carolina University for his Masters. He met Martha and took a job with Public Health Services in New York City. In 1962, he came back to Lincolnton and worked with Burris Chair Company, started Three Guys Furniture, then created, owned, and operated Franklin Place in the 1980s. He and Martha raised their family in Gastonia where he served as President and Lt. Governor of the Noon Optimist Club, served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club, member of Gastonia Clean City Community, and ran for City Council. He was a member of First Baptist Church. Survivors of Charlie include his wife of 59 years, Martha Womack Greene; children, Chip Greene and wife, Dawn all of Gastonia, and Julie Greene Knudson and husband, Ken of Boston, MA; grandchildren, Patrick Greene, Parker Greene, Cooper Knudson, Reese Knudson, and Reagan Knudson; nephew, Grant Kyrkendall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Claudia Greene Smith. The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054. Condolence messages may be sent online at

