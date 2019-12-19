Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Merritt Chandler. View Sign Service Information Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home 4715 Margaret Wallace Road Matthews , NC 28105 (704)-545-3553 Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher Merritt Chandler passed away unexpectedly December 7, 2019, due to complications from Type 2 diabetes. Chris was born December 19, 1963 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, so Chris could be considered a Georgia native for a brief period of his life. But at the tender age of 4 months, Chris moved with his young family to Charlotte, North Carolina, and so he should be considered a native Charlottean. Chris was a proud Navy veteran from 1986 to 1990. His love for family and country was very much a part of his core and who he was as a husband, father, brother and son. Chris had a love of rock and roll music from a very young age and pursued his passion throughout life as a member of several local bands until his health deteriorated to such a degree that he was no longer able to perform. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Margaret, his son Christian, his parents Bob and Mona, extended family scattered from coast to coast, as well as friends past and present... To share a memory, condolence or photo with the family, please visit Chris's online memorial at

