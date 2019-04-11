Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Livingston Kiser. View Sign

Daniel Livingston Kiser, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born July 29, 1949 in Hendersonville, NC to the late Paul D. and Margaret L. Kiser.



Dan graduated from ETSU with a BS in Marketing. He was the Treasurer of Pi Kappa Sigma Fraternity.



He worked as a District Sales Manager for ABC Incorporated for over 20 years. While working with them, he was awarded the President's Club Award numerous times.



In his spare time, Dan enjoyed sports, music especially John Lennon, and Breyer's Ice Cream. He was a sports fanatic, enjoying sports of all kind, specifically the Panthers, Hornets, and UNC Tar Heels.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joanne Kiser; niece, Sarah Gallagher Pendleton and husband Matt; nephews, George Gallagher and wife Allison, Wesley Diamaduros, and Kirby Diamaduros; mother-in-law, Christine Diamaduros; sister-in-law, Maria Diamaduros; and brother-in-law, Perry Diamaduros.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Lynn Gallagher and his fur baby, Abbey.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227 with a reception to follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to and to WhyHunger.



7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road

Charlotte , NC 28227

Funeral Home McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel

