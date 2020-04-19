Donald Clark Edwards, 49, passed away peacefully at his home in Titusville, FL on April 12, 2020. He fought an extraordinary battle with ALS, but in the end this awful disease prevailed.Clark turned his life over to our Lord and Savior on Palm Sunday of this year, just one week prior to his passing on Easter morning. His family and friends were blessed to have had him in their lives and he will be profoundly missed.He is lovingly remembered and survived by his mother: Esther Edwards; Sister: Donna (Edwards) Herd, of Titusville FL; Nieces and Nephews: Michelle and husband Erik Wolf of Monroe, NC, David Dickerson and wife Amanda of Rock Hill, SC, Jason Dickerson of Florida, and Amanda Mccorkle and husband Jamie of Spartanburg, SC.He is preceded in death by his Father Charles (Chuck) L Edwards.Final arrangements are being handled at Newcomers funeral home in Titusville Florida.Condolences for the family may be offered at www.newcomerorlando.comIn lieu of flowers please send memorials in Clark's name to: www.teamgleason.org
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 19, 2020