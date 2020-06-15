Douglas Llewellyn Odom
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Douglas Llewellyn Odom (Doug), 54, died on June 6, 2020, at his home in Charlotte. Born in Rocky Mount, Doug moved with his family to Fayetteville, NC during his elementary years. Growing up in Fayetteville, Doug earned Eagle Scout honors, was a gifted soccer player, and graduated from Fayetteville Academy in 1984 and then Davidson College in 1988.

Doug was an avid outdoorsman who conquered numerous mountain climbs, including Denali, the Grand Tetons, Mt. Rainier, and Mt. Baker.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Clarissa Virginia Joyce Odom and Terry Llewellyn Odom; his maternal grandparents, Adelaide Price Joyce and Clarence Russell Joyce; paternal grandparents Evelyn Draper Odom and Alvin Clifton Odom; and his eternal friend in brotherhood, Kirk Orrell.

Doug is survived by his brother, Alexander Burroughs Odom, his wife Amy; nieces, Trammell D. and Virginia D.; nephew, Alexander (Xander) Jr., all of Atlanta, GA; his uncle Tim Joyce and his wife Diane of Midlothian, VA; and cousins Matthew Joyce (Crystal) of Chesterfield, VA; Russell William Joyce (Anna) of Brooklyn, NY; and Andrew Joyce of Richmond, VA.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service at 610 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC. The service will take place on the lawn in order to accommodate all who wish to attend. The family will receive friends immediately following the service, and light refreshments will be served. A memorial service will be scheduled in Charlotte, in late August.

Doug will be laid to rest alongside his mother at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium in Fayetteville, NC. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Doug's memory to The Fund for Davidson, P. O. Box 7170, Davidson, NC 28035.

Online condolences may be made at www.sullivanshighland.com.

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved