1/1
Edward Henry Springs
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Peace at any price" was one of the mantras Ed lived. Ever the consummate gentle man, Ed was an observer of all the things around him, and other than when asked for an opinion, he kept his opinion mostly to himself. Ed was a lover of life and appreciated the beauty that was in the world, even in the dark times we are in now, quipping "it's all good" when things weren't and inspiring that sentiment to become a household motto.

Ed would smile approvingly if any donations made in his memory and to his honor were directed to Appalachian State University Foundation, P.O. Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608-2014, memo to The DAISEY Group LGBT Student Support Fund or The Henderson-Springs LGBT Scholarship Fund. However, the greatest gift you could give would be to honor Ed's commitment to civility, love, and compassion as you cast your vote this November.

A private service is planned for Sunday, September 27th at 2 pm EST. The service will be streamed virtually on YouTube by St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock, NC.

https://stmaryofthehills.org

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

The care of Mr. Springs has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes. A complete obituary and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved