"Peace at any price" was one of the mantras Ed lived. Ever the consummate gentle man, Ed was an observer of all the things around him, and other than when asked for an opinion, he kept his opinion mostly to himself. Ed was a lover of life and appreciated the beauty that was in the world, even in the dark times we are in now, quipping "it's all good" when things weren't and inspiring that sentiment to become a household motto.
Ed would smile approvingly if any donations made in his memory and to his honor were directed to Appalachian State University Foundation, P.O. Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608-2014, memo to The DAISEY Group LGBT Student Support Fund or The Henderson-Springs LGBT Scholarship Fund. However, the greatest gift you could give would be to honor Ed's commitment to civility, love, and compassion as you cast your vote this November.
A private service is planned for Sunday, September 27th at 2 pm EST. The service will be streamed virtually on YouTube by St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock, NC. https://stmaryofthehills.org
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
The care of Mr. Springs has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes. A complete obituary and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com