Eric Allen Cerwin (1960 - 2019)
  • "May God give you comfort and peace in this time of loss. I..."
    - Jeff Tilley
  • "Renee and Family, We are so sorry. Please know our thoughts..."
    - Rene Neel
  • "Todd and Deanna our prayers are with you during this time. ..."
    - Butch and Kathy Bowen
  • "Renee, Logan, Savannah, Graham and family.... I was..."
    - Dr John Mormile
  • "I am saddened to hear about the loss of Dr. Cerwin. He was..."
    - Myrtle Harrison
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC
28150-4208
(704)-480-8383
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
4519 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC
Obituary
Dr. Eric Allen Cerwin, age 59, passed away suddenly on Sunday November 17, 2019. Born in Burlington, Wisconsin, on January 31, 1960, he was the son of Robert and Elaine Cerwin of Shelby.

In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by his wife, Renee Cerwin and

their children, Logan, Graham and Savannah: a brother, Todd Cerwin and his wife Deanna of Shelby (their kids are Phillip and Taylor); and two sisters, Debbie Cerwin of Asheville (her son Josh), and Janet Johnson and her husband Dwight (their kids are Kaitlin, Jennifer and husband Graham, and Sydney) all of Raleigh; and his beloved canine companion, " Jack".

A memorial service will be held on Friday November 22nd at 11:00 at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road Charlotte, NC.

Memorials can be made in his name to the .

Arrangements will be announced by Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 20, 2019
Donations