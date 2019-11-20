Dr. Eric Allen Cerwin, age 59, passed away suddenly on Sunday November 17, 2019. Born in Burlington, Wisconsin, on January 31, 1960, he was the son of Robert and Elaine Cerwin of Shelby.
In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by his wife, Renee Cerwin and
their children, Logan, Graham and Savannah: a brother, Todd Cerwin and his wife Deanna of Shelby (their kids are Phillip and Taylor); and two sisters, Debbie Cerwin of Asheville (her son Josh), and Janet Johnson and her husband Dwight (their kids are Kaitlin, Jennifer and husband Graham, and Sydney) all of Raleigh; and his beloved canine companion, " Jack".
A memorial service will be held on Friday November 22nd at 11:00 at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road Charlotte, NC.
Memorials can be made in his name to the .
Arrangements will be announced by Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 20, 2019