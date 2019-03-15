Eunice Pearce Ireland, 92, of Charlotte, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Mrs. Ireland is survived by her daughters Kathy Ireland Long (Howard), Vicki Ireland Brewer (Terry), son Chuck Ireland (Brenda), sister Doris Pearce, brothers, William "Buddy" Pearce and Benny Morris Pearce (JoAn), grandchildren Scott Mauldin (Tina), Matthew Long (Shannon), Brandon Long, Bobby Pressley, and Lisa Skinner, Michael Pressley (Heather). Mrs. Ireland was predeceased by her husband Leonard Arnot "L.A." Ireland Jr. and a daughter Lynn Annette Ireland, her parents Lonnie Ervin and Mary Jane Regan Pearce, sisters Mildred Pearce, Juanita Pearce Musselwhite, Clara Pearce Edge, Alma Catherine Pearce, Lucy Evelyn Pearce and a brother Norman Pearce, daughter-in-law Pamela Ireland and grandson Blake Thompson. A celebration of life will be held at Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church, 501 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1 PM with a reception to follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hawthorne Lane UMC. Please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
