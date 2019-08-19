Genita LeBleu Raeker passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the age of 88. She is survived by 2 siblings: her brother Paul LeBleu of Florida and sister Gwendolyn LeBleu of Texas. She is also survived by 4 sons: David (Susan), John, Steve (Laurie), and Chris, along with 3 grandsons: Eli, Nathan, and Noah. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerard Anthony "Jerry" and son Kenneth.
Genita was born in Church Point, Louisiana on August 28, 1930. After moving to Texas as a young woman, she met and married Jerry on September 24, 1960. They moved their family to North Carolina in 1977; in 1981, she opened the Carolina Catholic Bookshoppe. After she retired in 1989, she and Jerry enjoyed traveling. Later they moved to Oak Island, N.C. but returned to Charlotte. After Jerry's death, she remained in the metro area and was active serving others through her churches and the Matthews Help Center.
A Memorial Service to remember Genita Raeker will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Denver, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Building Fund at Holy Spirit Catholic Church or to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 19, 2019