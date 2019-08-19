Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genita LeBleu Raeker. View Sign Service Information Tribute Cremation Society 4935 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (980)-209-1061 Memorial service 11:00 AM Holy Spirit Catholic Church Denver, , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Genita LeBleu Raeker passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the age of 88. She is survived by 2 siblings: her brother Paul LeBleu of Florida and sister Gwendolyn LeBleu of Texas. She is also survived by 4 sons: David (Susan), John, Steve (Laurie), and Chris, along with 3 grandsons: Eli, Nathan, and Noah. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerard Anthony "Jerry" and son Kenneth.



Genita was born in Church Point, Louisiana on August 28, 1930. After moving to Texas as a young woman, she met and married Jerry on September 24, 1960. They moved their family to North Carolina in 1977; in 1981, she opened the Carolina Catholic Bookshoppe. After she retired in 1989, she and Jerry enjoyed traveling. Later they moved to Oak Island, N.C. but returned to Charlotte. After Jerry's death, she remained in the metro area and was active serving others through her churches and the Matthews Help Center.



A Memorial Service to remember Genita Raeker will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Denver, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Building Fund at Holy Spirit Catholic Church or to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.

Genita LeBleu Raeker passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the age of 88. She is survived by 2 siblings: her brother Paul LeBleu of Florida and sister Gwendolyn LeBleu of Texas. She is also survived by 4 sons: David (Susan), John, Steve (Laurie), and Chris, along with 3 grandsons: Eli, Nathan, and Noah. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerard Anthony "Jerry" and son Kenneth.Genita was born in Church Point, Louisiana on August 28, 1930. After moving to Texas as a young woman, she met and married Jerry on September 24, 1960. They moved their family to North Carolina in 1977; in 1981, she opened the Carolina Catholic Bookshoppe. After she retired in 1989, she and Jerry enjoyed traveling. Later they moved to Oak Island, N.C. but returned to Charlotte. After Jerry's death, she remained in the metro area and was active serving others through her churches and the Matthews Help Center.A Memorial Service to remember Genita Raeker will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Denver, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Building Fund at Holy Spirit Catholic Church or to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region. Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close