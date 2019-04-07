Mr. George David Snead, 72, of Clover, SC, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Snead Jr..
Graveside service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Snead was born April 13, 1946 in Callison, SC to the late Ervin W. and Rachel Kiser Snead. He was preceded in death by his sister France Marion Kimbrell. Mr. Snead was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from Consolidated Freight.
Survivors are his wife Nancy Jane Adkins Snead; daughter Kimberly S. Scott (George) of Huntersville; son Patrick S. Snead (Angie) of Clover; sister JoAnne King (Lee) of Ocean Springs, MS
; brother Larry Snead (Cynthia) of Carolina Beach, NC; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Memorials may be made to VFW, 732 W. Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Snead.
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 7, 2019