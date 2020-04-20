Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Boswell Griffin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine (Gerry) Boswell Griffin passed away peacefully March 12, 2020 at the age of 91.



The only child of Russell Norman and Ernestine Louise Boswell, Gerry embarked on a childhood of adventure, often moving several times a year as her father was in the Army Corps of Engineers. Gerry graduated from Mary Washington College, in Fredericksburg, VA. After college, Gerry worked for National Institute of Health. While a working girl she often traveled with college friends, making trips to France and Mexico and closer destinations.



While working in Washington, DC, she met her husband, David Wayne Griffin, who was studying law at Washington-Lee University. Gerry and Dave enjoyed travelling and had a first retirement on Jekyll Island, GA, before moving to The Pines at Davidson.



Gerry is remembered for her calm, loving personality and adventurous spirit. She is survived by her two children, Judy Griffin Earl and David Norman Griffin. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children's Hope Alliance, P.O. Box 1, Barium Springs, NC 28010.

