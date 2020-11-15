Glenn Allen Johnson "G"
August 8, 1986 - November 3, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Glenn Allen Johnson, age 34, entered into Eternal Rest on November 3, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. Glenn was a loving and devoted father, spouse, brother, son, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend. His warmth, wit and kindness was felt by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Velma Johnson and Grace Matthews, great-grandmother, Dorothy Studemine, two uncles, Roy James and Ray James.
Glenn was born August 8th, 1986. Glenn professed his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized at an early age by Reverend Mosley at the Fidelity Baptist Church in Cleveland, OH. Glenn graduated from Zebulon B. Vance High School in 2004. He later attended Central Piedmont Community College and the Culinary School of Art Institute of Charlotte. Glenn loved to cook and create new recipes. Earlier this year he opened the G Spot Food Truck. He cooked with such a love and passion. This was clearly evident in the meals he prepared because each one was a personalized treat. Glenn's favorite pastime activities were vacationing with his family, cooking, working out, and listening to music. He had a mesmerizing smile that could capture a room. A gentle and loving embrace felt through his hugs. A genuineness that was pure and authentic. Many hearts were broken the afternoon of November 3, 2020. While his presence may no longer be physically here, his memory and legacy will have a lasting impact in our lives and hearts. We will forever hold on to the wonderful memories he created with those he loved dearly. Glenn leaves to cherish his memory his mother Linda (Ernie); his brothers Demario Johnson and Jonathan Kirk; the love of his life Shanneeki Dawkins; his children Shaniya, Amaiya, Azarria and Massiah; his aunt Jacqueline King; his uncles Larry James, Ricky James and Ronald Johnson (Cynthia); his dad Glenn Matthews (Sharron); his brothers Glendez Matthews, Exel Weatherspoon, Cortez Campbell; sister Glynetra Matthews; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
