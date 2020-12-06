Helen was not only a friend, but also an inspiring mentor. We sat elbow to elbow together in a tiny office for 10 years before she retired, and Helen had a profound impact on my life. She found the positive in everyone and in everything. I'll so miss her delight and her laugh that I loved to hear over the phone. Al and Robin and Linda and all of her family are in my prayers. I feel like I know each of you, as well as Ginny and Minda. Helen spoke so lovingly of all of you, and I know your hearts are broken. May God fill your souls with peace and witht many happy and loving memories of Helen.

Jeannette Coggins

Friend