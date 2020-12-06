Helen Thompson Nelson
January 12, 1937 - November 18, 2020
Palm Bay, Florida - Born in Columbus, Ohio to Charles and Gertrude Thompson. Helen graduated from the University of North Carolina Charlotte with a BA in History . She retired from the State of North Carolina in 1997. Helen is survived by her husband of 64 years, Alfred E Nelson, Palm Bay, Florida, two daughters Robin Mills (Tom) of Mooresville, NC, Linda Austin (Robert) of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren Richard Jeffers, Jason Mills, and Trent Austin. She is further survived by her sisters Virginia Wilson and Minda Logan and preceded in death by her sister Charlene Schundlemire. Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.