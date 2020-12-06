1/2
Helen Thompson Nelson
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Thompson Nelson
January 12, 1937 - November 18, 2020
Palm Bay, Florida - Born in Columbus, Ohio to Charles and Gertrude Thompson. Helen graduated from the University of North Carolina Charlotte with a BA in History . She retired from the State of North Carolina in 1997. Helen is survived by her husband of 64 years, Alfred E Nelson, Palm Bay, Florida, two daughters Robin Mills (Tom) of Mooresville, NC, Linda Austin (Robert) of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren Richard Jeffers, Jason Mills, and Trent Austin. She is further survived by her sisters Virginia Wilson and Minda Logan and preceded in death by her sister Charlene Schundlemire. Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Helen was not only a friend, but also an inspiring mentor. We sat elbow to elbow together in a tiny office for 10 years before she retired, and Helen had a profound impact on my life. She found the positive in everyone and in everything. I'll so miss her delight and her laugh that I loved to hear over the phone. Al and Robin and Linda and all of her family are in my prayers. I feel like I know each of you, as well as Ginny and Minda. Helen spoke so lovingly of all of you, and I know your hearts are broken. May God fill your souls with peace and witht many happy and loving memories of Helen.
Jeannette Coggins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved