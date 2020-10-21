1/1
Hollis Frank "Hobby" Cobb Jr.
1934 - 2020
Hollis "Hobby" Frank Cobb, Jr., 85, of Davidson, NC passed away on April 16, 2020 at The Pines in Davidson, NC.

There will be a proper tribute and family Memorial Service to honor him at Unity Presbyterian Church in Denver, NC on October 24th, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed via the church website at www.unitypres.org. The family would be honored if you would attend. James Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC is serving the family of Mr. Cobb and online condolences can be made to jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
