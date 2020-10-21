Hollis "Hobby" Frank Cobb, Jr., 85, of Davidson, NC passed away on April 16, 2020 at The Pines in Davidson, NC.
There will be a proper tribute and family Memorial Service to honor him at Unity Presbyterian Church in Denver, NC on October 24th, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed via the church website at www.unitypres.org
. The family would be honored if you would attend. James Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC is serving the family of Mr. Cobb and online condolences can be made to jamesfuneralhomelkn.com
