Ida Mae Hodgson, 100, passed away, July 23, 2020 at the Brookdale Carriage Club in Charlotte, NC. She was born in 1920 in Blue Mountain, Arkansas.



Ida Mae was preceded in death by her late husband, Leo Hodgson. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hodgson Thompson and husband Dennis Thompson; granddaughter, Ashley Thompson Richards and husband Conrad Richards; grandson, Blake Thompson and wife, Kippy Thompson; great-granddaughter, Nolan Thompson and great-grandson, Lawton Thompson.



Ida Mae was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.



Ida Mae loved life and all who knew her loved her. She was a very special lady and a centenarian that was an inspiration to all. She had a strong Christian faith, and there is rejoicing in heaven now that she's arrived.



Ida Mae will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery in Wichita, Kansas.



