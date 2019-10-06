Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Mortimer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Edward Mortimer, 43, of Marietta, GA and formerly of Charlotte, died September 30, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 23, 1976 in Arlington, Illinois, son of Sandy Sanders of Charlotte and the late, James Mortimer.



Jimmy was known for his "southern" manners, winning smile and his kind nature. He loved animals, especially dogs and they adored him. His favorite time of the year was in the fall during college football. The UGA "Dawgs" had his heart. Jimmy worked in the transportation industry and was appreciated by his co-workers for his work ethic, cheerful personality and the Big jar of chocolate candy he kept in his office to share.



In addition to his mother, Jimmy is survived by her husband, Rick Gurunian; uncle and aunt, Doug and Lynn Sanders; nephew and his wife, Sam and Tanner Sanders, all of Charlotte; and his stepmother, Carolyn Mortimer of Atlanta, GA.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Myers Park United Methodist Church in Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service in Jubilee Hall.



Memorials may be sent to Beds for Kids



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





