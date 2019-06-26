Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet F. Dahl. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM TPC Piper Glen 4300 Piper Glen Drive Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A loving woman of quiet strength and common sense, Jan Dahl passed away on June 24, 2019 at the age of 84.



Born Janet Faye Gibson on November 27, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Lila and Vernon, she grew up in Villa Park. After graduation from York High School, she attended Iowa State University for a year before soon marrying the love of her life, John Knute "Jack" Dahl, in August 1955.



Jan and Jack raised a family while making happy homes in Chicago, Rockville, MD, Coral Springs, FL and Charlotte, NC before retiring to Old North State at Uwharrie Point. They were married for more than 55 years before Jack passed away in 2011.



Always there for her family and friends, Jan was never one to call attention to herself. She was a caring and practical woman who enjoyed golf, reading and playing the piano. Her selflessness, attentiveness and steady presence elevated those around her.



Jan is survived by her daughter, Karen Dahl Kramer of Charlotte, NC; her son, John Dahl, and daughter-in-law, Amy Lundy Dahl, of Westport, CT; four grandchildren - Eric, Meredith, Dagny and Olin; and her sister Susan Scott of Rincon, GA.



A Celebration of Jan's Life will be held Friday, June 28, beginning at 11am at TPC Piper Glen at 4300 Piper Glen Drive in Charlotte.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated at



