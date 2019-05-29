Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Jane (Kibler) Waggy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Jane Kibler Waggy, age 89, died Tuesday, May 27, 2019 at Clare Bridge, Brookdale Carriage Club Providence in Charlotte, NC. She was born on her family's Shenandoah River farm in Page County, Virginia, November 17, 1929, the sixth of seven children of Daniel Phillip and Nina Keller Kibler.



Janice was a salutatorian graduate of both Luray High School (1947) and Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (1950). She moved to Charlotte after marrying her husband, Rudy, in 1953 and was a former member of St Paul's and Commonwealth United Methodist Church and a current member of Memorial United Methodist Church. Her nursing career spanned many areas: Mecklenburg County Health Department as a clinic, home health and school nurse and Charlotte Memorial Hospital as a staff nurse. After retiring, she worked part time in assisted living, memory and long-term care at Plantation Estates and Sardis Oaks, volunteered at the Shepherd Center, played bridge at Matthews UMC, golf with the Revon Ladies Golf League and traveled the world: Australia, China, Europe, UK, Scandinavia and multiple elder hostels in the states. Her hobbies and interests were many: birding, bridge, cake decorating, canasta, canning, ceramics, crocheting, crosswords, gardening, puzzles, quilting, reading, sewing, travel and Golf. She made the best pickled okra, yeast and zucchini bread, and grew delicious cucumbers and Better Boy tomatoes. There was nothing she couldn't do and do well. She was always learning something new, living life to the fullest, never wasting a moment of time.



She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Daniel D. Kibler, Nina Kibler, Marguerite Kibler, Jonah Kibler, June Kibler Waters, Keller Kibler; niece, Faye Waters Vaughn and her husband, the love of her life, Rudolph Allen Waggy, whom she married October 20, 1950. A loving devoted mother and wife, Janice is survived by her children, Jo Waggy Thompson (Joseph III) of Charlotte, NC, Rudolph A. Waggy, Jr. (Michelle) of Dallas, TX, Michael E. Waggy (Rose) of Charlotte, NC,; her grandchildren, Joseph W. Thompson IV (Taryn), Kathryn Thompson Bailey (David), Shannon Waggy Shelton (Matthew), Rebecca Waggy, Paige Waggy; great-grandchildren, Reagan and Connor Shelton, Joseph W. V. "Van" and Mitchell Thompson, sister-in-law, Doris K. Sipe and 3 nieces, 6 nephews.



A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Rd., Charlotte, NC. The Waggy family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for their attentiveness and loving care to Jennifer Dyess and Delores Cannon of Home Instead, the team at Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte and especially all the staff at Clare Bridge, Brookdale Carriage Club Providence who became Jan's second family over the last 5 1/2 years.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Janice's name to the , Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, The Humane Society of Charlotte, Sedgefield or Memorial Methodist Church, Charlotte NC, Veterans of Foreign Wars or a .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





