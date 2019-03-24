Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Arthur Walker Sr.. View Sign

John Arthur Walker, Sr., 92, of Mooresville, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at his residence.



He was born on January 8, 1927 in Charlotte, NC, to the late Charles Percival and Clara Bell Walker. Mr. Walker was a graduate of Central High School in Charlotte. He was a WWII veteran serving in the US Army Air Corp. He was a founding member of the Lake Wylie Power Squadron-USCG Auxiliary. Mr. Walker was a retired insurance agent. He was a member of the Lake Norman Shrine Club; where he was very active in the Shrine Bands (Captain) and was a member of MENSA.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Charlotte Small Walker, Mary Jane Walker, Alice Banner Walker; son, John A. Walker, Jr.; brother, William Walker; and sister, Dorothy Diggle.



He is survived by his children, Marilyn Allison (Tyler) of Mint Hill, Gordon Walker of Mooresville; eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00-5:00 PM on Saturday, March 30 at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 1955 Newland Hwy, Newland, NC 28657 or 's, 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte, NC 28262.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Walker family. Condolences may be made to the family at

