John Carper Phillips, age 90, went to his Heavenly home May 5, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, May 11th, 11:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr, Matthews, NC. Live streaming will be available for remote viewing and also available afterwards at www.heritagecares.com where you can also view a full obituary.
A private family graveside service will be in Wilson, NC on May 13, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2020.