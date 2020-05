John Carper Phillips, age 90, went to his Heavenly home May 5, 2020.A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, May 11th, 11:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr, Matthews, NC. Live streaming will be available for remote viewing and also available afterwards at www.heritagecares.com where you can also view a full obituary.A private family graveside service will be in Wilson, NC on May 13, 2020.In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the St Jude Children's Hospital.