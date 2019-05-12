Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Keller Mellen. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

John Keller Mellen, 89, of the Pines at Davidson, passed away peacefully at Novant Health Medical Center. He was a kind, gracious, and spiritual man. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 1 at James Funeral Home in Huntersville. Born November 26, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Chester Cook Mellen, and Gertrude Lydia Keller. He received his degree in Petroleum Engineering from Marietta College, Ohio. After graduation he attended Officer Candidate School and became a Naval Officer. He served during the Korean War in the Atlantic Mediterranean Naval Amphibious Fleet aboard the USS Kent. He had many stories to tell about his Navy days and his Naval friends became lifelong friends. It was in the Navy where he met his bride to be, June Diehl Mellen, a Navy nurse on a blind date. She proceeded him in death on 4/12/2011. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage and raised 4 daughters while traveling the world. He was employed for 30 years with Mobil Oil in Exploration and Producing in foreign areas with management and executive positions. His career started in Levelland, Texas, followed by 6 years each in Caracas, Venezuela, and Paris, France. After 12 years abroad, he was assigned to a position stateside in New York City, and a brief period in Dallas, (Manager of Planning for Mobil Exploration and Producing Services, Inc). Their love of foreign assignments then took them back overseas to Jakarta, Indonesia (Director P.T. Stanvac Indonesia) for 3 years, then a brief period back stateside to New York City and then to Cairo, Egypt for another 3 years (President & General Mgr. Mobil Exploration Egypt Inc.). He retired after 30 years with Mobil in New York City where he retired as Sr. Production Advisor for Mobil Oil Corporation. Having 4 young daughters for their 1st 13 years on foreign assignment did not sop them from traveling and exploring the world. These foreign assignments were opportunities for the entire family to experience new cultures and customs, and travel extensively through Asia, Europe and Africa from their foreign based assignments.His daughter, Teri Lynne Mellen, predeceased him on July 29, 2017. He is survived by 3 daughters: Vicki Thorp (Paul) of Lantana, TX, Julie Smith of Mooresville, NC, and Kristi Mellen of Coral Springs, FL. Additionally, he is survived by 5 grandchildren: Paul Thorp (Laurinda), John Thorp (Monica), Christian Smith, Corinne Munson, and Connor Munson. After a brief retirement period in the Poconos, PA. June and John travel the country to determine where they want to spend the rest of their retirement years. Huntersville, NC was their favorite location. Here in Huntersville, for the past 24 years he was a member of the Huntersville United Methodist Church where he volunteered for many outreach programs, his 2 favorites were with the "old men" in Princeville, NC after the floods, and nights playing cards while serving for Room In The Inn ministries. He enjoyed delivering meals for Meals on Wheels, building opportunities for Hearts and Hammers and Habitat for Humanity. For the past several years he enjoyed calling on individuals in nursing homes and home bound situations. He met so many interesting and wonderful people, he felt this was one of his "callings". He was always there to lend a helping hand wherever needed. He was a kind, and compassionate man and will be greatly missed. For the past 13 years he enjoyed his life at The Pines of Davidson and had many friends, especially Mary Catherine Boyd and Mary Ann Taylor. He played bridge as much as possible, along with the "old boys bridge" partners, and the poker games, even when he wasn't winning. The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff on the 2nd floor in Novant's Sub-ICU, their care and compassion was exceptional during his short stay.



The family will receive friends starting at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at James Funeral Home. The service to celebrate John's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home Chapel with Rev. Billy Rintz officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the as John recognized the many needs within our community. James Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC is serving the family of Mr Mellen and online condolences can be made to

