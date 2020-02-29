John Robert Killian, 58, of Albemarle passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home. His funeral will be at 2 PM Monday, March 2nd in the Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care Chapel with Rev. David Howard and Rev. Michael Pittman officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care in Locust prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memory Garden in Mint Hill.
Born October 30, 1961 in Fort Smith, Arkansas he was the son of Harold "John" E. Killian and Delores Davenport Fulgham. John was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Albemarle and was a truck driver for To-Jo Mushrooms Inc.
John is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of the home, daughters, Hope Davis of Westminster, CO, Sydney and Lyndsey Killian of Mint Hill; sisters, Teresa Franklin of Fort Smith, AR and Dana Wagner of Rudy, AR; and step-children Hunter and Wyatt Briggs.
John is preceded by his brother, James Harvey Killian.
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Killian family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 29, 2020