Mr. John Teye Agbogbatey of Charlotte, NC, (and formerly of Ada Gorm, Ghana) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25th, 2019. He was born on April 12th, 1934 and was 85 years old.
He immigrated to the United States in the 1970's and earned his Bachelors of Arts from Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer, NC in 1976. He worked for over 25 years at Frito-Lay in Charlotte, NC and retired.
John is survived by his wife, Regina; daughter, Alberta; son, Richard; stepdaughter, Augustina; brother Daniel and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Alfred Tetteh Agbogbatey, his mother Rebecca Agbogbatey (nee Sowu) and 8 siblings.
Visitation will take place on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte. Visitors are invited to come between 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM. A funeral service and interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to his beloved church where he was a long-time member: Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2600 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 5, 2020