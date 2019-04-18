Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce (Ritchie) Barnes. View Sign

Joyce Jeanette Ritchie Barnes, age 70, of Startown Road in Lincolnton, passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, after fighting a nine-year battle with cancer.



Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Marvin United Methodist Church with Rev. Amy Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 until 12:45 p.m. in the fellowship hall.



Joyce was born February 15, 1949, in Shelby, North Carolina, to the late Carrol Vernon Ritchie and Lucille Wood Ritchie. She was co-owner of Carolina Hardware.



She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Jerry "Skip" Barnes of the home; two daughters, Lori (Rev. Henry) Altman of Dillon, SC, and Kristen (Kristopher) Siebenhar of Denver, NC; four grandchildren, Jacob Altman, Emma Altman, Greyson Siebenhar, and Miles Siebenhar; brothers, Jerry (Sue) Ritchie of Mooresville, NC, and Dennis (Rebecca) Ritchie of Matthews, NC; and sister-in-law, Jan (Jerry) Rodgers of Denver, NC.



Memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church, 2731 Startown Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Barnes family.

