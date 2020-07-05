Margret Ann Byrum, 66, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2020.
She was a cherished daughter, sister, aunt, and resident of InReach group home at The Plaza. Her spirit will forever live in the hearts of those who knew her.
Through the love and support of her parents, family, community, and InReach staff, Ann lived a full and happy life. Ann grew up in the Steele Creek community and attended Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. She worked for many years at the Nevin's Vocational Workshop, a job Ann was eager to return to every Monday. As an adult, Ann moved to The Plaza group home where she enjoyed living with her friends and developed independent living skills. Ann was very active in The Special Olympics
, competing in swimming, track and field, basketball, and bocce. Ann had a love of oldies music, Diet Coke, popcorn, M&M's, animals, shelling beans, puzzles, trips with family (especially to the beach), fishing, sports trivia, and watching all sports, especially her UNC Tar Heels.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Erskine and Nancy Byrum, and her brother-in-law, Bill McCormick. She is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law - Joan McCormick, Betty and Bill Harraman, and Jean and Bill Cathey. Ann is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews who dearly loved their Aunt Ann.
Ann's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and residents of The Plaza group home who were Ann's extended family and provided a safe and loving home for Ann. We know they share our sadness.
A memorial service celebrating Ann's life will be held Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill. To watch the service live, please go to: https://youtu.be/cco0sw9oTc4
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill, 1500 S Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28278 or InReach 4530 Park Rd. Suite 300 Charlotte, NC 28209-3790.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
.