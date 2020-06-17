Michael Culpepper Austin
1952 - 2020
Michael Culpepper Austin, age 68, passed away June 14, 2020 in Dawsonville, GA.

A visitation will be held from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm on Friday, June 19 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to a military charity of your choosing.

Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.





Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 17, 2020.
