Michael Culpepper Austin, age 68, passed away June 14, 2020 in Dawsonville, GA.A visitation will be held from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm on Friday, June 19 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to a military charity of your choosing.Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com