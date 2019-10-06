Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray Rearick III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Murray Alan Rearick III BOSTON, MA - Murray Alan Rearick III (Chip) passed away on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 in Boston, MA at the age of 74. Born on March 15th, 1945 to Murray and Virginia Kindig Rearick Jr, Chip grew up with his two siblings Becky Ditto (Tom) and Brian Rearick (Joann) in his hometown South Bend, Indiana where he attended John Adams High School (class of 1963). Chip graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor's and MBA. He proudly served in the Navy, and met his wife Nancy Jane Rearick while stationed in Norfolk, VA. Chip was preceded in death by his wife Jane with whom he lived in Mint Hill, NC for 20 years and would have celebrated their 48th anniversary in December 2019. Chip is survived by his mother, brother, sister, son John P. Rearick (Taryn), stepson Allen Cahoon Jr. (Sandra), stepdaughter Suzanne Zultanski, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Chip was a big fan of sports and US history, and always had the best lawn on the block. He enjoyed listening to big band music and singing barbershop. A memorial service will be held in South Bend, IN at a later date.

Murray Alan Rearick III BOSTON, MA - Murray Alan Rearick III (Chip) passed away on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 in Boston, MA at the age of 74. Born on March 15th, 1945 to Murray and Virginia Kindig Rearick Jr, Chip grew up with his two siblings Becky Ditto (Tom) and Brian Rearick (Joann) in his hometown South Bend, Indiana where he attended John Adams High School (class of 1963). Chip graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor's and MBA. He proudly served in the Navy, and met his wife Nancy Jane Rearick while stationed in Norfolk, VA. Chip was preceded in death by his wife Jane with whom he lived in Mint Hill, NC for 20 years and would have celebrated their 48th anniversary in December 2019. Chip is survived by his mother, brother, sister, son John P. Rearick (Taryn), stepson Allen Cahoon Jr. (Sandra), stepdaughter Suzanne Zultanski, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Chip was a big fan of sports and US history, and always had the best lawn on the block. He enjoyed listening to big band music and singing barbershop. A memorial service will be held in South Bend, IN at a later date. Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 6, 2019

