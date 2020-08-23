To say mom left us today for Heaven after a full life is almost an understatement. Born in a small cabin off Sharon View Road in 1926, Pauline Furr-White grew up in a very rural place that disappeared into what is now the Southpark area. Her uncle quarried along the creek that is now Mountainbrook neighborhood. During her childhood of the 1920's and 30's, she ate with Confederate veterans, attended Sharon Elementary with Billy Graham and family, listened to homegrown fiddle players in her house Saturday nights, milked cows and goats and learned all the ways of farm life. She grew up belonging to Sharon Presbyterian Church. Later in life, her knowledge of farm life came in handy as she traveled extensively with her husband of almost 70 years, Earl C. White, Jr., who died in 2014. From China to Guatemala, she understood immediately how farm people live. She 'chatted' with a Tibetan farmer one Saturday morning about yaks. Both people, despite an impossible language barrier, understood each other.



She lied about her age upon entering Presbyterian Nursing School in 1943. However, the admitting nurse was so impressed with her that she was there by herself admitted her not knowing she was underage. Eventually, she became a floor supervisor at Presbyterian Hospital. She was active when penicillin was disbursed for the first time at Presbyterian Hospital. One of her strongest recollections was how an entire floor dedicated to infections was cleared out in just a week. Her time as an RN became limited due to her raising a family of five children. She still worked as a nurse at South Mecklenburg High School in the late 1960's, and opened up the health room at Quail Hollow when that junior high opened. During the 50s she was a Boy Scouts den mother and in the 60s and 70s she also became a Girl Scout leader at Sharon Presbyterian Church and organized The Hornets Council. She was a member of Sharon Presbyterian for many years.



Also, in the 1960s and early 1970s, Pauline volunteered at voter precincts. She would often come home with stories of how she had to enforce space restrictions on signs and political solicitations. After moving to Lake Norman in the mid 70s, she and dad took up sailing. Both became active in the Power Squadron in the 1980s where they honed their skills competing in navigation contests. She also took a forestry course, obtaining a forest management certificate issued by The Agricultural Extension office.



In later years, mom took up bridge. She played "Duplicate Bridge" as well as casual bridge. Sometimes, she and dad would take her winnings to Las Vegas where they'd have mini vacations. Some of her bridge partners wound up at The Pines in Davidson where she spent her last remaining years. Ironically, one of her roommates from the boarding house where she stayed in 1942-45 was a neighbor at The Pines.



Despite all of her volunteer work, and despite maintaining her RN qualifications and excelling in sewing, gardening, painting, she was still a very attentive mom. All five of her children, Brent White of Charlotte, Glynn White Strabel of Palmer, Alaska , Cynthia White Cameron of Huntersville, Alan White of Davidson, and Ann White Warren of Charleston, SC, have gone on to lead successful lives. We will miss her dearly, and will never forget the massive lunches she served on many Sundays. Her dining room would overflow with the multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She now has 10 grandchildren and 12 great grand children. One of her grandchildren, Ellen White Haynie, to whom we are grateful, helped her through the final years of her life.



Pauline was preceded in death by her mom, Jennie Watkins Furr, dad Alonzo Furr, sisters Loma Simmons, Bettie Thrower, Sara Belle Wallace and brother Alonzo Furr.



Pauline requests that any charitable donations go to Unity Presbyterian Church, Denver, NC



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the White family.



