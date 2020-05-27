Randy Grogan
1948 - 2020
Randy Grogan, age 71, passed away peacefully at his home on the Catawba River on Sunday, May 24th. Born in Canton, North Carolina, the son of Tommie Carroll and the late Charles Carroll, he served as a Specialist in the United States Army Alaska. He was a proud veteran. Randy, also known as "Pappy," never met a soul he couldn't make smile. He was everyone's most reliable friend, and his unfailing good humor, common sense, wisdom, selflessness and kindness set an example and inspired true fellowship in his community. Randy is survived by the riverfront extended family he loved so dearly, his wife, Rita Grogan; his daughter, Angela Meadows and her husband, Chris Meadows; his grandchildren, Allie Grogan, Jayden Meadows, Maddie Meadows, Tyler Grogan; his sister, Donna Rawls; and his faithful dog and ride-along companion, Lola. He was preceded in death by his son, Doug Grogan. Services for Randy will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203 or online at humanesocietyofcharlotte.org. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
