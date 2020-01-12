Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Bird Anderson. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Roland Bird Anderson of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born in Greensboro, AL on February 26, 1935 to the late Thomas Jefferson Anderson, M.D. and Frances Daniel Anderson.Always proud of his Alabama roots and the U.S. Navy , Roland crowed the loudest (and sometimes embellished) about the achievements of his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. All family and friends heard often about the accomplishments of those dear to him. Repeatedly. Staff and friends around Sharon Towers, where he lived, enjoyed his kindness, singing, stories, and kidding, and he certainly enjoyed theirs. He took great interest in people- where they were from, and what they liked to do. Roland enjoyed the study and discussion of history, family stories and genealogy, geography and maps, cooking (soups and grilling a specialty) and sports, particularly coaching youth football and basketball in his younger years.After graduating from Greensboro High School, Roland attended Emory University, where he met his wife and graduated with a degree in history in 1956. He spent three years on active duty in the Navy as an intelligence officer, and then twenty more in the Naval Reserve. He proudly retired with the rank of Commander. Many fun and memorable summer family vacations were centered at locations where he had been called to serve during his two-week active-duty periods. Holiday for family; work for Roland. His non-military career was with Exxon, where he worked for over thirty years in Atlanta, Charlotte, Memphis, and Houston in roles in Marketing, Finance, and Analysis. His friends of the "Exxon Crew" were frequently on his heart and mind, and another important part of his social network and community.Roland deeply enjoyed the staff and friends of Sharon Towers, with particular love and fondness for Rebecca Schenck. The family sincerely thanks the people of Sharon Towers for their contribution to Roland's life, particularly the wellness and caregiving staff that has been so lovingly attentive to him over the past few difficult months. The family is also thankful for the skill and warm care provided by the team at Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.He is survived by his children; Brooke A. LeBow and husband, James, R. Bird Anderson, Jr. and wife, Virginia; grandchildren, James D. LeBow, Laura L. Friddell and husband, Robert, Roland Weber Anderson and wife, Bella, Thomas Bird Anderson and Austin Daniel Anderson; great-grandchildren, Moore Lovett Anderson and Cohen Campbell Anderson. He was predeceased by his dear wife of forty-six years, Shelton Brooke Anderson and his siblings, Thomas, Evelyn, and Lewis.A service to celebrate Roland's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Road in Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service in the Blue Room at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emory Healthcare, Office of Gift Records, 1762 Clifton Road, NE Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

