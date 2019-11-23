Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Zavodny. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald L. Zavodny FORT MILL - Ronald L. Zavodny lived a full life. His legacy of integrity, faithfulness, discipline, and hard-work will continue to carry on for generations. Born March 28th, 1943, in Buffalo, NY, Ron earned degrees in Chemical Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Buffalo. During his career as a chemical engineer, he demonstrated persistence, confidence, and humility - traits that significantly shaped and influenced his family. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Steger, on June 8th, 1968. Shortly after college they started a family - his proudest accomplishment. Ron and Barb built a life together and enjoyed 51 years of marriage. They traveled extensively and delighted in deep relationships with family and friends worldwide. Each day they understood, trusted, and followed the Lord more deeply. On October 31st, 2019, Ron passed-away while doing what he loved - traveling. Ron is survived by his wife Barbara Zavodny, children Chad Zavodny (Rhonda), Darryl Zavodny (Julie) and Lauren Bavis (Scott) and 10 precious grandchildren (Dylan, Brayden, Cameron, Cooper, Lucy, Henry, Nate, Jack, Drew, and Sophie). Ron was a caring son, dedicated father, faithful husband, and sweet and silly grandfather. Ron had a kind heart and joyful spirit and was his family's constant protector, provider, teacher, and leader. Memorial services honoring Ron's life were held at Carmel Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 10th, 2019, at 3:00pm. We ask that you consider donations to the in honor of Ron.

