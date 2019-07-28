Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruel Laverne Duncan III. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Bud Duncan passed away on July 16, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the John and Patricia Duncan. He worked at Positec Tool Corporation in Charlotte and previously helped to start Bonterra Dining and Wine Room in Dilworth. Bud is survived by his loving family: mother Patricia Duncan, sister Sharon Duncan, brother John "JD" Duncan and his brother and sister-in-law Tom and Yvette Duncan. Bud also had several nieces and nephews, George and Nicholas Duncan and Ryan and Allison Hagood. First and foremost, Bud was a builder. Whether it was building intricate models of World War II battle scenes or helping to build or renovate houses, Bud loved to work with his hands. He loved working in the tool business at Positec where he put his love of tools and craftsmanship to work. Bud also built many long-lasting friendships. He always had a funny story or witty reply that brought laughter and joy to everyone he knew. He was always willing to pitch in and help out a friend or relative in times of need. His boundless sense of humor and big heart will be truly missed. A memorial service for Bud will be held at 6:00PM July 30, 2019 at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 5:00PM-6:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Ruel "Bud" Duncan to Gaston Hospice, 258 East Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054.Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @





