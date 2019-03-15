Sherrie Broome Whalen, 63, passed away on March 13th at the Hospice House in Huntersville. She was born on September 7th, 1955 in Charlotte, NC to Florence Carnes and the late Taylor Calvin Broome. She worked for Carolinas Healthcare System and made many life-long friends while there over the years.
|
She is survived by her daughters Carrie Griffin and Christie Webber, their husbands, four grandchildren, her sisters Judy Clinton and Wanda Cochran, their husbands and her partner, Paul Jurgens.
Her family will have a service on Monday, March 18th at 2:00 at the Heritage Funeral Home located at 3700 Forest Lawn Drive in Matthews, NC. The family will also hold a visitation the hour before the service, also at Heritage. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery across the street. Sherrie requested that friends and family wear red to her service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Sherrie's name to Levine & Dickson Hospice House Huntersville.
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 15, 2019