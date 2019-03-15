Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherrie Broome Whalen. View Sign

Sherrie Broome Whalen, 63, passed away on March 13th at the Hospice House in Huntersville. She was born on September 7th, 1955 in Charlotte, NC to Florence Carnes and the late Taylor Calvin Broome. She worked for Carolinas Healthcare System and made many life-long friends while there over the years.



She is survived by her daughters Carrie Griffin and Christie Webber, their husbands, four grandchildren, her sisters Judy Clinton and Wanda Cochran, their husbands and her partner, Paul Jurgens.



Her family will have a service on Monday, March 18th at 2:00 at the Heritage Funeral Home located at 3700 Forest Lawn Drive in Matthews, NC. The family will also hold a visitation the hour before the service, also at Heritage. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery across the street. Sherrie requested that friends and family wear red to her service.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Sherrie's name to Levine & Dickson Hospice House Huntersville.





Sherrie Broome Whalen, 63, passed away on March 13th at the Hospice House in Huntersville. She was born on September 7th, 1955 in Charlotte, NC to Florence Carnes and the late Taylor Calvin Broome. She worked for Carolinas Healthcare System and made many life-long friends while there over the years.She is survived by her daughters Carrie Griffin and Christie Webber, their husbands, four grandchildren, her sisters Judy Clinton and Wanda Cochran, their husbands and her partner, Paul Jurgens.Her family will have a service on Monday, March 18th at 2:00 at the Heritage Funeral Home located at 3700 Forest Lawn Drive in Matthews, NC. The family will also hold a visitation the hour before the service, also at Heritage. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery across the street. Sherrie requested that friends and family wear red to her service.In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Sherrie's name to Levine & Dickson Hospice House Huntersville. Funeral Home Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews

3700 Forest Lawn Drive

Matthews , NC 28104

704-846-3771 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close