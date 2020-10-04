1/
Wesley Albert "Bert" Burnette
1925 - 2020
Wesley Albert "Bert" Burnette, 94, of Charlotte, NC was promoted and relocated to heaven on September 29, 2020. Bert had many successes and achievements in life, but his greatest accomplishment was accepting the gift of salvation from his heavenly Father. He simply loved God and he loved others. Bert was born in Waycross, GA on December 8, 1925 to Clyde Aubry and Eula Brewer Burnette. His sisters, Evelyn Burnette Aiken and Sue Burnette McManus preceded him in death. His survivors include his four children, Sharon Burnette Hagle and husband, Marc of Winter Park, FL, Deborah Burnette Withrow and husband, Dennis of Cross Lanes, WV, Barbara Burnette of Burlington, WA, Wes Burnette and wife, Kim of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Tisza (Scott) Swain of Lorton, VA, Clint (Angie) Withrow of Scott Depot, WV, Jason Withrow of Fairfax, VA, Travis Withrow of South Charleston, WV, Eric Burnette of Rock Hill, SC, and Emily Burnette of Syracuse, NY; greatgrandchildren, Jax Swain of Lorton, VA, Isaac Withrow of Seattle, WA, Aaron and Rachael Withrow of Lexington, KY, and Azalea and Asher Withrow of Charlotte, NC. A private celebration of life military service will be held at a later date at Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Charlotte Hospice and Palliative Care or to Gideons International. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 4, 2020.
