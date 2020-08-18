1/
Harold David LaRocque
1947 - 2020
Harold David LaRocque, 73, of Cheboygan passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. The son of Edward and Lillian (Fleury) LaRocque, Harold was born in Cheboygan on July 27, 1947.

Harold graduated from Cheboygan High School and worked in paper making and maintenance for Proctor & Gamble in Cheboygan for 33 years before transferring to Perry, Florida where he worked another eight years before retiring.

On September 17, 1990, Harold married Grace Jewell in Jacksonville, Florida, and spent 30 wonderful years with her. Harold spent his free time woodworking and selling what he made at craft shows.

Harold is survived by his loving wife, a son, Todd (Renee) LaRocque, daughter Stacy (Howard) Murray, step children Tracie Niesen, David Niesen, grandchildren Taylor (Khristyn) LaRocque, Andy Martin, Erika (Ethan) Jarvis, Michela Murray, step grandchildren Zach McGuire, and Jordan Niesen, and great grandchildren Aiden and Gracelyn LaRocque. He is also survived by his brother Don (Peggy) LaRocque, sister-in-law Marva (Gary) Newman, brothers-in-law Terry (Sue) Jewell and Ron (Carol) Jewell, several nieces and nephews, and his faithful dog and companion Sam.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Linda (Ross) LaRocque, brothers Bob, Tom, Art, Bill, Lawrence, Ray, Jimmy, and Butch, sisters Marie and Donna, and brothers-in-law Todd Jewell, Dale Ross, and Ron Ross, sister-in-law Pat Ross.

A graveside service will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cheboygan on Friday, August 21 at 2:00 PM. Pastor Dave Hueter will officiate.

The family suggests memorials be sent to either McLaren Hospice of Cheboygan or St. Thomas Food Pantry.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
