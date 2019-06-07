Allen Rich Smart, II, 84, died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday, May 24 while dining with his partner and friends at the University Club of Chicago. Allen was born in Chicago on July 3, 1934. He was the youngest child of Dorothy Delle (Byrnes) and Jackson Wyman Smart. Allen graduated Deerfield Academy in 1952 and Princeton University in 1956. He served in the Navy from 1956-1958 and graduated Harvard Law School in 1961. He then worked at Bell, Boyd and Lloyd becoming a partner in 1970. He continued to work there until 1991. Allen was the third generation in his family to live in Chicago and felt a deep appreciation for its architecture, charities, and cultural institutions. He was active in his local community including the Old Town Triangle Association and Friends of the Parks. He also served on many Boards from 1971 through 1991 including Infant Welfare Society (President 1982-86) and Lawrence Hall School for Boys. In addition, Allen was on the Boards of the Old Masters Society, the Asian Arts Council, the Renaissance Society, the Chicago Orchestral Association, the Chicago Opera Theater, and was a member of the Arts, Law, and Economic Clubs of Chicago. Allen had many avid pastimes as well. Reading and learning were lifelong hobbies. He was a patron of the fine arts, music, dance, and theatre. He was a long standing member and past President of a century old play reading group, The Quadrangle Players, and took pride in collecting artwork of the Chicago Imagists. He was also a great entertainer who enjoyed opening up his home to family and friends. Finally, Allen travelled extensively throughout his life assimilating the history and culture of each place. Allen is predeceased by his mother and father as well as his brother, Jackson Wyman Smart, Jr. and his sister, Dorothy Smart Montgomery. He is survived by his partner, Brian Hollander, of 25 years, his nephews, Jackson W. Smart III, John R. Montgomery (Lynne), his nieces, Dorothy Montgomery Myers (David), Sally Montgomery Jones (Ken), and many grand nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Infant Welfare Society of Chicago. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held this summer. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 7 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary