Bruce James Duncan, 63, of Jefferson City, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his residence.He was born on September 3, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois to the late James Albert and Norma Virginia (Oyen) Duncan.He was united in marriage on May 1, 2004 in Chicago to Rachel Ann Stiesmeyer, who resides at the home.A 1973 graduate of Morgan Park High School in Chicago, he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois.Bruce spent his career from 1978-2014 in the food service industry.He ended his career as operating partner and regional vice-president for Noodles & Company and Jack in the Box.He was a member of Concord Baptist Church and a faithful member of his Sunday School class where he received strength and comfort from many of his friends.An avid traveler, he took great care in planning a detailed family vacation and he loved to ride his motorcycle on trips with his wife. He loved his two pets, Dina and Bob, sitting with his family on the back porch, and smoking cigars. He enjoyed dining in restaurants and loved planning and cooking holiday meals for his family.Bruce is survived by his wife, Rachel Duncan, Jefferson City; two children, James Anthony Duncan, St. Louis; Emily Anne Duncan, St. Louis; and a sister, Lois Elaine Duncan (Rick White), Chicago.He was preceded in death by his parents.Visitation will be 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Concord Baptist Church.Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Concord Baptist Church with Pastor John Forsyth officiating.Memorials are suggested to Concord Baptist Church, 3724 W. Truman Blvd., Jefferson City, MO 65109.Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Those wishing to email tributes or condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.