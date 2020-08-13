Condolences to Carl's family. Carl was our next-door neighbor for well over 40 years here at 2400 North Lakeview -that's a long time. He and Joy had the most elegant holiday decor every Christmas, including a miniature train running around the base of the tree, and some years would invite us and our sons - and then our grandchildren (!) - to enjoy the festive scene. But in general they kept to themselves - we never had one of those "knock on the door to say Hi" relationships - - yet when we would meet in the corridor Carl always had a smile and something pleasant to say. We will miss him.

Dana + Michael Treister

Neighbor