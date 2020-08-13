Carl Leonard Riggio, 81, passed away on August 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Joy Riggio. He is survived by his daughter Tara (Heather) Unland; his sister Kathleen Pastern; his nieces Lindsey (Joseph) Chiovare and Danielle Salley and his great nieces Alexandra Salley and Emilia Chiovare. He proudly served in the US Army 101st Airborne Division. Prior to retirement, he was the Director of Systems Design and Installation for Chicago Northwestern Rail Road. He was an enthusiastic traveler and a food and wine connoisseur. Due to the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic, services will be held privately for the safety of family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The National Breast Cancer Foundation or Chicago Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.