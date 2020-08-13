1/1
Carl Leonard Riggio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Leonard Riggio, 81, passed away on August 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Joy Riggio. He is survived by his daughter Tara (Heather) Unland; his sister Kathleen Pastern; his nieces Lindsey (Joseph) Chiovare and Danielle Salley and his great nieces Alexandra Salley and Emilia Chiovare. He proudly served in the US Army 101st Airborne Division. Prior to retirement, he was the Director of Systems Design and Installation for Chicago Northwestern Rail Road. He was an enthusiastic traveler and a food and wine connoisseur. Due to the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic, services will be held privately for the safety of family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The National Breast Cancer Foundation or Chicago Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Condolences to Carl's family. Carl was our next-door neighbor for well over 40 years here at 2400 North Lakeview -that's a long time. He and Joy had the most elegant holiday decor every Christmas, including a miniature train running around the base of the tree, and some years would invite us and our sons - and then our grandchildren (!) - to enjoy the festive scene. But in general they kept to themselves - we never had one of those "knock on the door to say Hi" relationships - - yet when we would meet in the corridor Carl always had a smile and something pleasant to say. We will miss him.
Dana + Michael Treister
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved